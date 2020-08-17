Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Coronavirus hasn’t devastated the homeless as many feared

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus doesn’t appear to have devastated homeless people as initially feared. But researchers say there are many unknowns about how the pandemic is affecting people without a place to sleep. San Francisco has reported more than 200 infections of homeless people, and New York City has tallied more than 1,400. San Diego’s convention center is housing homeless residents, where officials have administered more than 6,000 tests and uncovered just 18 positive for COVID-19. At the onset of the pandemic, cities thinned out shelters and moved homeless people into hotels because they often have chronic health issues. Advocates say they’re surprised the population hasn’t been hit harder, but there’s not enough data to draw conclusions.

Black Portland reflects on role of white allies in movement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than two months of protests in one of the whitest major cities in America have prompted deep introspection in Portland, Oregon’s small Black community about the role of white protesters in the Black Lives Matter movement. Nightly protests feature overwhelmingly white crowds, from middle-aged mothers marching arm in arm to teenagers dressed in black smashing police precinct windows. The improbable position of Portland as a focal point in the Black Lives Matter movement has forced a reckoning over what it means to be a white ally as the nation navigates a critical moment for racial justice.

Crash, conflict blocks away from peaceful Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Videos posted online appear to show a man punched and kicked unconscious by demonstrators just blocks away from a peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon. News outlets report the man had been driving a truck that crashed downtown Sunday night. Afterward, the man is seen sitting in the street. He appears to be punched and kicked in the head by demonstrators. A police spokesperson told The Oregonian that the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A peaceful protest took place blocks away outside a U.S. courthouse. Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Portland for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Graffiti found on UPS store in Seattle after protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A message in support of the U.S. Postal Service was found scrawled on a UPS store in Seattle after a recent protest. The Seattle Times reports the graffiti on the store’s front doors read “support the USPS” and comes amid cuts at the federal agency. Two windows were also found broken at the UPS store and another at a T-Mobile store after about 100 protesters walked Friday through the Capitol Hill neighborhood. A Seattle UPS employee said targeting their family owned franchise isn’t the way to support the Postal Service.

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as public lands chief

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management. The news was cheered by conservationists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them. Pendley is a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have him removed from office.

Gorge wildfire destroys 11 homes; crews battle rising temps

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities said Saturday a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has burned 11 homes, with hundreds more threatened. Crews worked to reinforce breaks around the perimeter of the fire burning near Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84, as they fretted rising temperatures and shifting winds could worsen the blaze. The fire was 30 percent contained Saturday. About 900 people had been evacuated from 400 homes. Officials had earlier disclosed that four structures, including two homes, had burned. But further assessment conducted on Friday revealed that 11 homes had been destroyed _ two of them unoccupied _ as well as two commercial buildings and 18 outbuildings.

US allows killing sea lions eating at-risk Northwest salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities have given wildlife managers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho permission to start killing hundreds of sea lions in the Columbia River basin in hopes of helping struggling salmon and steelhead. The bulky marine mammals long ago figured out they could feast on the migrating fish where they bottleneck at dams or where they head up tributaries to spawn. The sea lions have been a long-running conundrum, pitting mammals protected under federal law against protected fish runs. The permit granted Friday allows the states and several Native American tribes to kill 540 California sea lions and 176 Steller sea lions over the next five years.

40 COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in SW Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A long-term care facility in southwest Washington has recorded 40 COVID-19 cases. The Columbian reports the outbreak at Avamere Rehabilitation of Cascade Park in east Vancouver is Clark County’s largest at a long-term care facility since the county’s first case was discovered in March. Clark County Public Health confirmed the outbreak Thursday. A COVID-19 dashboard on Avamere’s website said 18 residents and 22 staff had tested positive as of Thursday afternoon. Avamere did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. Washington state reported 800 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and 19 more deaths. The state has had more than 66,100 confirmed cases and at least 1,755 deaths.

Crews make gains on Columbia Gorge fire ahead of heat wave

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge grew to more than 970 acres (392 hectares) as of Friday morning. Crews had it 10% contained and said they’d established a 75% line of defense. Authorities say the blaze is threatening hundreds of homes and has burned at least two. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the community of Mosier, Oregon, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. On Thursday the Federal Emergency Management Agency said about 900 people were being evacuated from more than 400 homes.

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month. Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country. Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.