Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 2:40 p.m.

KILLING WOLVES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 400 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters punched and kicked a man to the ground in Portland, Oregon, after the man crashed his truck onto the sidewalk on Sunday night near otherwise peaceful demonstrations. By Sara Cline. SENT: 330 words.

WILDFIRE COLUMBIA GORGE

MOSIER, Ore. — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained, according to authorities. SENT: 250 words.

PUBLIC HEALTH-CARES-ACT

As the novel coronavirus began to spread through Minneapolis this spring, Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant tore up her budget to find funds to combat the crisis. Money for test kits. Money to administer tests. Money to hire contact tracers. And yet even more money for a service that helps tracers communicate with residents in dozens of languages. SENT: 2230 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

MAYOR RESIGNATION: Springfield mayor resigns, effective immediately.

The AP-Portland, Ore.