WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
2-7-3
(two, seven, three)Hit 5
01-26-30-37-38
(one, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)Keno
01-07-12-19-20-24-28-41-42-44-48-50-51-55-56-58-61-62-75-79
(one, seven, twelve, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, seventy-five, seventy-nine)Lotto
17-21-23-26-28-40
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty)Match 4
04-08-15-17
(four, eight, fifteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $22 million