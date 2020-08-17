AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Aug. 17.

Monday, Aug. 17 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online

Monday, Aug. 17 10:45 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Bellingham, WA, meeting with Whatcom Habitat for Humanity staff and touring affordable housing project, 1050 Telegraph Rd (10:45 AM PDT); touring Asian giant hornet trap site at Teddy Bear Cove, 1467 Chuckanut Dr (11:45 AM PDT); meeting with Mount Baker Ski Area CEO/EVP Gwyn Howat, 1420 Iowa St (1:30 PM PDT); meeting with Keith Cox Autobahn owner Keith Cox, 1814 Ellis St (2:10 PM PDT); and meeting with Aslan Brewing Depot owner Jack Lamb, 1322 N State St (2:50 PM PDT)

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Monday, Aug. 17 12:00 PM Virtual Policy Roundtables at the Democratic National Convention – Virtual Policy Roundtables at the Democratic National Convention, hosted by the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and Business Forward, with agenda today including: ‘Protecting the Integrity of the Election’, with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Emily’s List Executive Director Emily Cain, and Progressive Turnout Project Executive Director Alex Morgan (12:00 PM EDT); ‘Investing in a Sustainable Future’, with Amalgamated Bank Impact Policy Director Ivan Frishberg, General Motors Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Telva McGruder, and United Airlines Global Environmental Affairs & Sustainability Managing Director Lauren Riley (2:30 PM EDT); and ‘Ensuring High Quality Health Care and a Strong Caring Economy’, with Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry, Masimo founder, Chairman and CEO Joe Kiani, and Aurora Advocate Health President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh (5:00 PM EDT)

Monday, Aug. 17 2:00 PM The NewDEAL virtual event at the DNC – The NewDEAL holds virtual climate solutions roundtable discussion at the Democratic National Convention, with participants including Microsoft President Brad Smith, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, and Phoenix, AZ, Mayor Kate Gallego

