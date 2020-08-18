BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

POSTAL SERVICE STATE LAWSUITS

SEATTLE — The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that they are leading states suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service, even as the postmaster general reversed himself and said he’d halt some of the changes following a national outcry. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 400 words.

US-ELECTION-2020-VOTING DROP BOXES

PHOENIX — With the Trump administration openly trying to undermine mail-in voting this fall, some election officials around the country are hoping to bypass the Postal Service by installing lots of ballot drop boxes in libraries, community centers and other public places. By Astrid Galvan and Christina A. Cassidy.

2020 CENSUS

More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups sued the Trump administration Tuesday, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month, and it will lead to the undercounting of minority communities and an inaccurate head count of every U.S. resident. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations. SENT: 280 words.

ARCHIVES LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued three federal agencies on Monday after six months of no response regarding the closure of the National Archives in Seattle. SENT: 310 words.

SPORTS

BKL AROUND THE WNBA

The WNBA has reached its midway point and its clear that the Seattle Storm are the team to beat. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 600 words.

BBO MARINERS DODGERS

Corey and Kyle Seager’s parents were unable to be at Dodger Stadium for the brothers’ first major league matchup against each other. But the siblings gave the entire family something special to remember Monday night. SENT: 930 words.

SOC–MLS-SOUNDERS AMAZING STREAMING

SEATTLE — Amazon has acquired the video streaming rights for Seattle Sounders games for its Prime Video service, marking just the second time the tech giant has partnered on a team-specific deal to broadcast games. By Tim Booth. SENT: 440 words.

FBN HALL OF FAME FINALISTS

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

OFFICER ASSAULT: Seattle police officer arrested, accused of assault.

POLICE IDENTIFY SHOOTING SUSPECT: Police identify suspect who died by suicide in standoff.

FATAL SHOOTING SEATTLE: Police search for man involved in deadly Seattle shooting.