Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to stop Idaho from enacting a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward. The Idaho Statesman reports the ruling means transgender athletes wanting to participate in sports that match their gender identity can do so this fall at the college and secondary school level. U.S. District Judge David Nye ruled Monday that a preliminary injunction is warranted because the plaintiffs are likely to win in court as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU challenging the constitutionality of the law.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some Idaho residents will be able to get up to an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s supplemental plan, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday, but the state won’t be chipping in the required quarter match to bring the weekly amount up to the maximum $400 benefit level. Idaho is one of at least 17 states that have said they will take the federal grants allowing them to increase unemployment checks under the president’s stripped-down benefit plan. Dozens of other states were still evaluating the proposal on Monday. Little says the boost will help unemployed residents continue to pay their mortgages and avoid debt.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A school district in southwestern Idaho has announced plans to reopen its schools during the coronavirus pandemic despite recommendations against doing so from local health officials. The Idaho Statesman reported that the New Plymouth School District Board voted 4-1 on Aug. 10 to reopen classrooms five days a week to about 1,000 students starting Aug. 24. However, Southwest District Health reported that Payette County has the highest level of community spread, which comes with a recommendation to close school buildings. New Plymouth Superintendent David Sotutu said everyone at the schools will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that it killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals. Investigators for the agency found the pack was responsible for 16 livestock depredations since May. Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century.