Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Protesters punched and kicked a man to the ground in Portland, Oregon, after the man crashed his truck onto the sidewalk Sunday night near otherwise peaceful demonstrations. Portland police said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. of protesters chasing the truck a few blocks from a federal courthouse downtown. Video posted online of the incident showed a crowd gathered around the man and repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head. Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen told The Oregonian that the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash or the confrontation.

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained. KOIN reports that some evacuation orders were downgraded as of Monday because of the containment progress. The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres (404 hectares). The Oregon Department of Forestry says 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 remained threatened. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office said later Monday that crews were moving to the ‘mop-up’ phase, that state fire marshal resources were demobilizing and that local authorities would handle the blaze.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that it killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals. Investigators for the agency found the pack was responsible for 16 livestock depredations since May. Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg has resigned from her post, which she has held for nearly 10 years, effective immediately. The Register-Guard reports the change in leadership was announced in a press release from city spokesperson Amber Fossen on Saturday afternoon. Lundberg says she made the decision with a heavy heart and attributed the decision to needing to take time for herself and her family. Lundberg did not respond to a call for comment from the newpspaper. Lundberg has been Springfield’s mayor since December 2010. She was reelected for another four years this May in Oregon’s primary election, carrying 58% of the vote over opponent Mike Eyster.