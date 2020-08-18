Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey and Kyle Seager became the first pair of brothers in 19 years to homer as opponents in the same game, and Corey’s Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 11-9 victory over older brother Kyle and the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. It was the 10th time in major league history that opposing brothers both went deep in a game. The last time was June 7, 2001, when the Crespos did it in San Francisco. The Giants’ Felipe Crespo homered twice, and San Diego’s Cesar Crespo hit his first career home run. On this balmy night, Seattle and Los Angeles combined for seven homers at Dodger Stadium.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James never took appearing in the postseason for granted. He never counted on playing even one playoff game in a season, even long after it became viewed as a failure if he didn’t play for a title. The NBA is hard, he could just make it look easy. And he believes this postseason, his first in two years and the most unusual in league history, will be his most challenging yet. James says the unusual circumstances of playing at Walt Disney World make this his toughest postseason yet. His Los Angeles Lakers start it Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Kendall Graveman says he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine but he intends to continue pitching. Graveman started this season in Seattle’s rotation and made two starts before going on the injured list with a neck spasm. Graveman says the symptoms first developed in 2018 and a diagnosis came last season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery in the Chicago Cubs organization. He says the location of the tumor makes it difficult to do a surgical procedure.