Idaho News Coverage Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — An Idaho hospital on Tuesday reported the state’s first case of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 542 words.

HOUSING EVICTIONS-IDAHO

BOISE — The number of eviction hearings held in Idaho has gone up since a federal eviction moratorium aimed at helping renters hit hard economically by the coronavirus pandemic expired in July. SENT: 201 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS: Police: People try to flood Portland police union building

PORTNEUF-TEEN DROWNS: Idaho teen drowns in Portneuf River