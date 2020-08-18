Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-TRANSGENDER-SPORTS-BAN-IDAHO-LAWSUIT

Judge stops Idaho from enacting ban on transgender athletes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to stop Idaho from enacting a law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward. The Idaho Statesman reports the ruling means transgender athletes wanting to participate in sports that match their gender identity can do so this fall at the college and secondary school level. U.S. District Judge David Nye ruled Monday that a preliminary injunction is warranted because the plaintiffs are likely to win in court as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU challenging the constitutionality of the law.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT-BOOSTED BENEFITS

Idaho signs on for Trump’s unemployment benefit bump

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some Idaho residents will be able to get up to an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s supplemental plan, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Monday, but the state won’t be chipping in the required quarter match to bring the weekly amount up to the maximum $400 benefit level. Idaho is one of at least 17 states that have said they will take the federal grants allowing them to increase unemployment checks under the president’s stripped-down benefit plan. Dozens of other states were still evaluating the proposal on Monday. Little says the boost will help unemployed residents continue to pay their mortgages and avoid debt.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho school district to reopen despite health guidance

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A school district in southwestern Idaho has announced plans to reopen its schools during the coronavirus pandemic despite recommendations against doing so from local health officials. The Idaho Statesman reported that the New Plymouth School District Board voted 4-1 on Aug. 10 to reopen classrooms five days a week to about 1,000 students starting Aug. 24. However, Southwest District Health reported that Payette County has the highest level of community spread, which comes with a recommendation to close school buildings. New Plymouth Superintendent David Sotutu said everyone at the schools will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.

KILLING WOLVES

State kills last 2 members of wolf pack preying on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that it killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals. Investigators for the agency found the pack was responsible for 16 livestock depredations since May. Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century.

SAGE GROUSE-NUMBERS FLAT

Idaho sage grouse numbers flat, hunting could be restricted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says sage grouse numbers have remained mostly flat this year. Each year the department counts number of birds at leks, the communal breeding grounds where male grouse put on elaborate breeding displays in hopes of attracting females. The Times-News reports Idaho’s sage grouse declined by about 53% from 2016 to 2019, and birds north of the Snake River have been disappearing in even greater numbers. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is proposing a two-day hunting season for some areas north of the Snake River and one seven-day hunting season in a region south of the Snake River.

TRUMP-PUBLIC LANDS

Trump to withdraw Pendley’s nomination as public lands chief

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior administration official says President Donald Trump intends to withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management. The news was cheered by conservationists who insisted the longtime advocate of selling federal lands should not be overseeing them. Pendley is a former oil industry and property rights attorney from Wyoming who has been leading the Bureau of Land Management for more than a year under a series of temporary orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Democrats alleged the temporary orders were an attempt to skirt the nomination process, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and conservation groups have filed lawsuits to have him removed from office.