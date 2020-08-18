Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protesters assault driver of crashed truck downtown

Protesters punched and kicked a man to the ground in Portland, Oregon, after the man crashed his truck onto the sidewalk Sunday night near otherwise peaceful demonstrations. Portland police said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. of protesters chasing the truck a few blocks from a federal courthouse downtown. Video posted online of the incident showed a crowd gathered around the man and repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head. Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen told The Oregonian that the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash or the confrontation.

OREGON WILDFIRES

Columbia River Gorge fire crews move to ‘mop-up’ phase

Authorities say a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained. KOIN reports that some evacuation orders were downgraded as of Monday because of the containment progress. The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres (404 hectares). The Oregon Department of Forestry says 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 remained threatened. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office said later Monday that crews were moving to the ‘mop-up’ phase, that state fire marshal resources were demobilizing and that local authorities would handle the blaze.

KILLING WOLVES

State kills last 2 members of wolf pack preying on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that it killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals. Investigators for the agency found the pack was responsible for 16 livestock depredations since May. Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century.

MAYOR RESIGNATION

Springfield mayor resigns, effective immediately

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg has resigned from her post, which she has held for nearly 10 years, effective immediately. The Register-Guard reports the change in leadership was announced in a press release from city spokesperson Amber Fossen on Saturday afternoon. Lundberg says she made the decision with a heavy heart and attributed the decision to needing to take time for herself and her family. Lundberg did not respond to a call for comment from the newpspaper. Lundberg has been Springfield’s mayor since December 2010. She was reelected for another four years this May in Oregon’s primary election, carrying 58% of the vote over opponent Mike Eyster.

AP-US-PUBLIC-HEALTH-CARES-ACT

Politics slows flow of US virus funds to local public health

Congress has allocated trillions of dollars to ease the coronavirus crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and AP investigation finds that many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money on local public health departments for work such as testing and contact tracing. Others, like Minnesota, were slow to do so. So little money has flowed to some local health departments for many reasons: Bureaucracy has bogged things down, politics have crept into the process, and understaffed departments have struggled to take time away from critical needs to navigate the red tape required to justify asking for extra dollars.

WOMAN KILLED-MAN CHARGED

22-year-old woman killed, man charged with murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a 22-year-old woman in the Portland suburb of Gresham. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Brian Washington II was arrested Sunday after police began investigating the death of Iryonna Bynum at a Gresham home. Police initially responded Tuesday on reports that a woman, identified as Bynum, was not breathing. Police would not say the manner in which she was killed. But they said an autopsy revealed the cause of death was homicide. Washington has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder constituting domestic violence. While the charge includes a domestic violence component, police have not specified the nature of their relationship.

ECOLA STATE PARK REOPENS

Ecola State Park reopens on Oregon coast after road repairs

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — One of the most popular park sites on the north Oregon coast has reopened to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ecola State Park north of Cannon Beach opened Saturday, after wrapping up long-awaited road repairs caused by a landslide last winter. The main entrance on the south end of the park closed in February after a nearly 100-foot (30-meter) section of the Crescent Beach Trail slid over a cliff, damaged the entrance road and disconnected the park’s main waterline. Plans to repair the road were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in region and shut down the entire Oregon state parks system in March.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-RECKONING

Black Portland reflects on role of white allies in movement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than two months of protests in one of the whitest major cities in America have prompted deep introspection in Portland, Oregon’s small Black community about the role of white protesters in the Black Lives Matter movement. Nightly protests feature overwhelmingly white crowds, from middle-aged mothers marching arm in arm to teenagers dressed in black smashing police precinct windows. The improbable position of Portland as a focal point in the Black Lives Matter movement has forced a reckoning over what it means to be a white ally as the nation navigates a critical moment for racial justice.