Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KILLING WOLVES

State kills last 2 members of wolf pack preying on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that it killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals. Investigators for the agency found the pack was responsible for 16 livestock depredations since May. Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century.

SEATTLE PROTEST

Police: 3 officers injured, 18 arrests in Seattle riot

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle say three police officers were injured and 18 people were arrested as the result of a riot involving explosives, bottles and rocks. Police say in a news release that the violence erupted during a protest Sunday night against the Seattle Police Officers Guild. Someone set off a large explosive and attempted to break the window of a police vehicle. Bottles, rocks and fireworks were reportedly thrown at officers after the crowd was ordered to disperse. One of the three injured officers was hospitalized. Police say blast balls and pepper spray were used to disperse the crowd.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protesters assault driver of crashed truck downtown

Protesters punched and kicked a man to the ground in Portland, Oregon, after the man crashed his truck onto the sidewalk Sunday night near otherwise peaceful demonstrations. Portland police said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. of protesters chasing the truck a few blocks from a federal courthouse downtown. Video posted online of the incident showed a crowd gathered around the man and repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head. Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen told The Oregonian that the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash or the confrontation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington health officials report 576 new COVID-19 cases

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Health reports 576 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths. King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 17,623 cases and 694 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 10,625 cases and 221 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 6,150. Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 67,461 cases and 1,781 deaths. Thirty-seven people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Aug. 8, the most recent date with complete data.

WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT

Settlement reached in triple-murder lawsuit in Washington

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit involving the fatal shooting of three 19-year-old friends murdered at a Washington state house party in 2016 has reached a settlement. The Daily Herald reported that the lawsuit was filed in 2019 by David Bui, the brother of Anna Bui, one of the three murdered teens. The lawsuit claims shooter Allen Ivanov’s parents could have taken steps to prevent him from carrying out the shooting. Attorney Hanni Pichel argued there was no way they could have foreseen their son would carry out a shooting. The case was dismissed with the settlement agreement. Bui’s family attorney Erica Buckley did not disclose further details on the settlement.

OREGON WILDFIRES

Columbia River Gorge fire crews move to ‘mop-up’ phase

Authorities say a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge that has destroyed dozens of structures is 65% contained. KOIN reports that some evacuation orders were downgraded as of Monday because of the containment progress. The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres (404 hectares). The Oregon Department of Forestry says 36 structures have been destroyed and about 660 remained threatened. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office said later Monday that crews were moving to the ‘mop-up’ phase, that state fire marshal resources were demobilizing and that local authorities would handle the blaze.

MILITARY TRAINING CLEANUP-COMMENT

Public to comment on Yakima Training Center cleanup plans

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Environmental officials in Washington state have asked for public comment on plans to clean up more than a dozen polluted sites at the U.S. Army’s training center in Yakima. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that the state Department of Ecology said the plans address 21 different areas on the base that do not meet federal soil and groundwater standards for pollution or have yet to be investigated. The deadline for submitting public comments is Sept. 16. The satellite garrison of Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been used since 1941 to provide combat training for troops, which resulted in disposed ammunition, lead-acid batteries, fuel, solvents and other pollutants.

ECOLA STATE PARK REOPENS

Ecola State Park reopens on Oregon coast after road repairs

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — One of the most popular park sites on the north Oregon coast has reopened to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ecola State Park north of Cannon Beach opened Saturday, after wrapping up long-awaited road repairs caused by a landslide last winter. The main entrance on the south end of the park closed in February after a nearly 100-foot (30-meter) section of the Crescent Beach Trail slid over a cliff, damaged the entrance road and disconnected the park’s main waterline. Plans to repair the road were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in region and shut down the entire Oregon state parks system in March.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOMELESS-INFECTIONS

Coronavirus hasn’t devastated the homeless as many feared

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus doesn’t appear to have devastated homeless people as initially feared. But researchers say there are many unknowns about how the pandemic is affecting people without a place to sleep. San Francisco has reported more than 200 infections of homeless people, and New York City has tallied more than 1,400. San Diego’s convention center is housing homeless residents, where officials have administered more than 6,000 tests and uncovered just 18 positive for COVID-19. At the onset of the pandemic, cities thinned out shelters and moved homeless people into hotels because they often have chronic health issues. Advocates say they’re surprised the population hasn’t been hit harder, but there’s not enough data to draw conclusions.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-RECKONING

Black Portland reflects on role of white allies in movement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than two months of protests in one of the whitest major cities in America have prompted deep introspection in Portland, Oregon’s small Black community about the role of white protesters in the Black Lives Matter movement. Nightly protests feature overwhelmingly white crowds, from middle-aged mothers marching arm in arm to teenagers dressed in black smashing police precinct windows. The improbable position of Portland as a focal point in the Black Lives Matter movement has forced a reckoning over what it means to be a white ally as the nation navigates a critical moment for racial justice.