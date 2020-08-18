Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:45 p.m.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

ROBOCALLS DAMAGES UPHELD

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has upheld a $925 million damages award in a class-action case against a Michigan-based marketing company that a jury in Portland, Oregon found had conducted unlawful telemarketing practices. SENT: 280 words.

POSTAL SERVICE STATE LAWSUITS

SEATTLE — The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that they are leading states suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service, even as the postmaster general reversed himself and said he’d halt some of the changes following a national outcry. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 400 words.

2020 CENSUS

More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups sued the Trump administration Tuesday, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month, and it will lead to the undercounting of minority communities and an inaccurate head count of every U.S. resident. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

MAYOR RESIGNATION-SON ARRESTED: Ex-Springfield mayor’s son arrested on child porn charges.

PRINCIPAL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT: Former student sues, says principal molested him in office.

MERCY CORPS CEO: Mercy Corps CEO named after ex-CEO resigned under pressure.

POLICE IDENTIFY SHOOTING SUSPECT: Police identify suspect who died by suicide in standoff.

The AP-Portland, Ore.