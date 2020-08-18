AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 18 10:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Wenatchee, meeting with local elected and public health officials, hospital administrators, business leaders and Latinx community representative. Gov. Inslee addresses the media and be available for questions following the meetings

Location: WVC Student Recreation Center, 1500 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920

he press conference will be outside and media are expected to practice social distancing measures. * All media needs to arrive 10 minutes early to fill out a COVID-19 symptom attestation form per the college’s requirements.

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 18 3:30 PM Dem Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene meet with USPS employees – Democratic Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene meet with local postal service employees to discuss the importance of the United States Postal Service to Washingtonians and ‘denounce President Donald Trump’s efforts to kneecap the USPS and disenfranchise voters’

Location: 32nd St & Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

The meeting and availability are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Cloth face coverings are required to be worn. Members of the press are encouraged to park on the street and not in the post office parking lot. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino (Larsen) at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov or Maya Russell (DelBene) at Maya.Russell@mail.house.gov.

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 22 CANCELED: Mayors Innovation Project Annual Meeting – CANCELED: Mayors Innovation Project 2020 Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://www.mayorsinnovation.org, https://twitter.com/MayorInnovation

Contacts: Mayors Innovation Project, info@mayorsinnovation.org, 1 608 262 5387