BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

OBIT SLADE GORTON

SEATTLE — Slade Gorton, a patrician and cerebral politician from Washington state who served as a U.S. Senate Republican leader before he was ousted by the growing Seattle-area liberal electorate in 2000, has died. He was 92. SENT: 1,000 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said. SENT: 470 words.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide emergency proclamation on Wednesday because of multiple wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington, as well as the Olympic Peninsula. SENT: 220 words.

HANFORD WORKERS

RICHLAND, Wash. — A federal appeals court has unanimously ruled that Washington has a right to create laws giving employees of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation easier access to health benefits if they become ill at work. SENT: 220 words.

TRUMP PUBLIC LANDS

BILLINGS, Mont. — A former oil industry attorney will continue calling the shots for a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West, despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 840 words. With AP photos.

MURDER SUSPECT COMPETENCY EVALUATION

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington state man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl in 1993 will undergo a mental health evaluation after he failed to cooperate in two court hearings this week. SENT: 400 words.

RECALL COUNCILWOMAN

SEATTLE — A man is trying to start a petition drive to recall City Council member Kshama Sawant, who has been one of Seattle’s most vocal critics of the police department. SENT: 240 words.

PROTEST POLICING INVESTIGATIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon’s independent police oversight body has opened investigations into over 40 complaints related to protest policing. SENT: 340 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK AG WORKERS: Inslee orders more COVID-19 testing for farm workers.

MISSING BOATER SEARCH: Coast Guard searches for missing boater.

BODY FOUND RAVINE: Authorities: Vancouver man died accidentally in ravine fall.