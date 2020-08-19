Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho hospital is reporting the state’s first case of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the coronavirus. St. Luke’s Regional Health System spokeswoman Anita Kissée said Tuesday that a 7-year-old child with no known previous health conditions was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. The child was treated in the pediatric intensive care unit but released on Sunday. The syndrome is a potentially serious disease sometimes called MIS-C. The illness is newly recognized and is believed to be a delayed complication of coronavirus infection. It often causes a fever, evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several groups say Idaho is experiencing a rise in eviction hearings following the end of a federal eviction moratorium that ended in July. There are 53 hearings scheduled this week and the Jesse Tree group that helps renters facing eviction says that’s the highest weekly number since May. The Idaho Legal Aid group that offers lawyers to represent people facing eviction is also reporting a rise in eviction cases. KTVB-TV reports that a federal program to help people affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus gave the Idaho Housing and Finance Association $15 million to distribute to needy renters.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s rein over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a teen drowned in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs on Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Journal reports Bannock County Coroner Ely Taysom says the 17-year-old Rupert boy drowned around 3:50 p.m. Emergency responders recovered his body a few hours later. The teen’s name has not yet been released. The drowning occurred in the same location where another teen, Marsh Valley High School Student Marcos Gil, drowned in 2018 after saving his girlfriend after she got caught in a circular current. The girlfriend made it to shore, but Gil did not.