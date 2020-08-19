Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice. Police said the riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building. They ordered people to leave the area. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said people were smashing windows on the first floor, and threw “burning material” inside. Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations. Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, a 25-year-old man. Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Days after former Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg said she was resigning, her 39-year-old son has been arrested. KEZI reports Benjamin Lundberg was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of encouraging child sex abuse. The Springfield Police Department says his arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into child pornography by authorities in multiple jurisdictions within the state. Police said they seized numerous digital devices from him after serving a search warrant last week. Christine Lundberg announced her immediate resignation Saturday, saying she needed to take time for herself and her family. It wasn’t immediately known if her son has a lawyer.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s rein over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a $925 million damages award in a class-action case against a Michigan-based marketing company that a jury in Portland, Oregon, found had conducted unlawful telemarketing practices. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports ViSalus Inc. placed nearly 2 million recorded robocalls to potential customers across the country offering deals on weight-loss products, dietary supplements and energy drinks. An Oregon woman who had once been a promoter for the company brought the suit, arguing the outfit’s prerecorded calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. ViSalus did not immediately return an email seeking comment.