Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania say they are leading states that are suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service. They made the announcement Tuesday as the U.S. postmaster general announced the reversal of some postal service changes amid a national outcry. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro are both Democrats. In filing the lawsuit, they cited policy changes that included limiting worker overtime and late or extra shifts. They say the postmaster general ignored rules requiring the postal service to follow procedures before making changes that affect national service.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s rein over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued three federal agencies on Monday after six months of no response regarding the closure of the National Archives in Seattle. The three federal agencies that sued in the U.S. District Court are the General Services Administration, the Office of Management and Budget and the National Archives. A fourth federal agency, the Public Buildings Reform Board, had made the recommendation to close the archives and move its contents in January. The attorney general told The Seattle Times the agency demanded $65,400 to Ferguson’s office in July in order to redact the public records associated with the decision to close the archives.

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman following a deadly shooting at a bus stop in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Seattle police Detective Mark Jamieson says just before 10 p.m. two men got off a metro bus and got into an argument. One man pulled out a gun and shot the other, then ran off. Officers arrived to find the wounded victim unconscious and performed CPR until medics arrived, but the man was declared dead at the scene. SPD and King County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area with police dogs but have come up empty.