Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 34 points and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled LeBron James’ first playoff appearance for the Los Angeles Lakers with a 100-93 victory in Game 1 of the teams’ playoff series. James had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists for his 24th postseason triple-double. His assists were a career playoff high. Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, which led by as many as 16 points in the first half. The Lakers narrowed the advantage to 57-56 at the break and stayed close the rest of the way.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — First it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, unable to call upon what was one of the best defenses in the league. Then came LeBron James and the Lakers, clanging 3-pointers off the rim to provide a steady sound in a mostly empty gym. The top seeds found trouble in the bubble Tuesday. Milwaukee and Los Angeles lost their playoff openers, the first time both conference No. 1 seeds have been beaten by the No. 8s to start their postseasons since 2003. The Bucks fell to Orlando in the opener before Portland knocked off Los Angeles in the nightcap.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points, making four of Seattle’s 13 3-pointers, and the Storm eased by the New York Liberty 105-64 for their ninth straight victory. Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 14 points as six Seattle players finished in double figures. Loyd scored all of her points in the first half to help Seattle build a 61-28 lead as New York was held to 10-of-35 shooting. Sue Bird also scored all of her points in the opening 20 minutes, finishing with 10 points and seven assists for Seattle. Kia Nurse scored 21 points for New York.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll paused and chuckled for a moment when he thought of the first time Benson Mayowa was in the Seattle Seahawks locker room. This was seven years ago when Mayowa was an unheralded, undrafted free agent out of Idaho who caught the eye of Seattle’s scouts at a regional combine and was eventually signed. Once a project for the Seahawks, Mayowa is back with Seattle hoping to be part of a solution to its most glaring need. Seattle’s pass rush was its biggest flaw a year ago and the Seahawks believe the returns of Mayowa and Bruce Irvin will help solve that problem.