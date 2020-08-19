Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO GOLD MINE-LAWSUIT

BOISE — A Canadian company that is seeking U.S. approval for three open-pit gold mines in central Idaho is suing the U.S. government contending U.S. officials are allowing water pollution at the already heavily-mined site in violation of environmental laws. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO-SPECIAL SESSION

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday called the part-time Legislature back into a special session due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor in a news release said the special session will start Monday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 617 words.

OBIT-SLADE-GORTON

SEATTLE — Slade Gorton, a patrician and cerebral politician from Washington state who served as a U.S. Senate Republican leader before he was ousted by the growing Seattle-area liberal electorate in 2000, has died. He was 92. SENT: 999 words.

PORTLAND-PROTESTS

PORTLAND — Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said. SENT: 473 words.

YELLOWSTONE VISITATION

BILLINGS, Mont. — Visitation to Yellowstone National Park has increased substantially, park officials said. Visitation rates were higher in July than they were in the same month last year. This comes after the park’s overall visits had been down 49 percent from last year through the end of June. The park’s visitation rates were down 32 percent in June compared to the same month last year. SENT: 249 words.

TRUMP-PUBLIC LANDS

BILLINGS, Mont. — A former oil industry attorney will continue calling the shots for a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West, despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 841 words. With AP Photos.

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: IDAHO

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Idaho newspapers. SENT: 2,349 words.

ALSO:

PRISON-POLLUTION LAWSUIT: Environmental group sues Idaho prison over pollution claims