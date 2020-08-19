Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice. Police said the riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building. They ordered people to leave the area. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said people were smashing windows on the first floor, and threw “burning material” inside. Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations. Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, a 25-year-old man. Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months.

MAYOR RESIGNATION-SON ARRESTED

Ex-Springfield mayor’s son arrested on child porn charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Days after former Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg said she was resigning, her 39-year-old son has been arrested. KEZI reports Benjamin Lundberg was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of encouraging child sex abuse. The Springfield Police Department says his arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into child pornography by authorities in multiple jurisdictions within the state. Police said they seized numerous digital devices from him after serving a search warrant last week. Christine Lundberg announced her immediate resignation Saturday, saying she needed to take time for herself and her family. It wasn’t immediately known if her son has a lawyer.

AP-US-TRUMP-PUBLIC-LANDS

Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s rein over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

ROBOCALLS-DAMAGES UPHELD

Federal judge upholds $925M damages verdict in robocall case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a $925 million damages award in a class-action case against a Michigan-based marketing company that a jury in Portland, Oregon, found had conducted unlawful telemarketing practices. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports ViSalus Inc. placed nearly 2 million recorded robocalls to potential customers across the country offering deals on weight-loss products, dietary supplements and energy drinks. An Oregon woman who had once been a promoter for the company brought the suit, arguing the outfit’s prerecorded calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. ViSalus did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

PRINCIPAL SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT

Former student sues, says principal molested him in office

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former student of the Gresham-Barlow School District has filed a $3 million lawsuit against the district and a former Deep Creek Elementary School principal, saying he was sexually abused by the principal. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the former student is the fourth to report that Jeff Hays molested them. Two of the other students have settled claims against the district. The plaintiff in Tuesday’s suit is identified by the initials K.A. His lawsuit says Hays victimized him in 2007 and 2008. The school district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Hays couldn’t be reached for comment, and in the past has invoked the Fifth Amendment.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Suspect sought in beating of driver in Portland near protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say they’ve identified a suspect who allegedly punched and kicked a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations. Authorities received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of protesters chasing a truck a few blocks from Portland’s downtown federal courthouse. The driver crashed and was assaulted. Police in a statement Tuesday say the suspect is a 25-year-old man that they are trying to find. Authorities also say that the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering. He was unconscious when police arrived at the scene of the assault.

MERCY CORPS CEO

Mercy Corps CEO named after ex-CEO resigned under pressure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mercy Corps has a new CEO, replacing its longtime leader who resigned last year over the international relief agency’s handling of credible accusations of child abuse against one of its founders. Tjada D’Oyen McKenna will start Oct. 15, the Portland, Oregon,-based Mercy Corps announced Monday. Mercy Corps has workers in more than 40 countries and reaches 29 million people a year with its aid programs. Mercy Corps said in a news release that McKenna has served as chief operating officer for the international nonprofits CARE and Habitat for Humanity International.

POLICE IDENTIFY-SHOOTING SUSPECT

Police identify suspect who died by suicide in standoff

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Portland police have identified the suspect who died by suicide in a standoff with law enforcement in Hazel Dell, Washington on Thursday. Police say Ryan Michael Allen, 29, was wanted in the connection to the Wednesday shooting death of James Richard Greenwood, 24. The Columbian reports a second person was also wounded but is expected to survive. Portland police then attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Allen on Thursday in Hazel Dell. When police arrived, Allen fled to a nearby building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom. Police say Allen died by suicide after officials attempted to convince him to surrender.