Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POSTAL SERVICE-STATE LAWSUITS

Washington, Pennsylvania lead lawsuits over postal changes

SEATTLE (AP) — The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania say they are leading states that are suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service. They made the announcement Tuesday as the U.S. postmaster general announced the reversal of some postal service changes amid a national outcry. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro are both Democrats. In filing the lawsuit, they cited policy changes that included limiting worker overtime and late or extra shifts. They say the postmaster general ignored rules requiring the postal service to follow procedures before making changes that affect national service.

AP-US-TRUMP-PUBLIC-LANDS

Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s rein over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

ARCHIVES LAWSUIT

Washington state AG sues federal agencies after no response

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued three federal agencies on Monday after six months of no response regarding the closure of the National Archives in Seattle. The three federal agencies that sued in the U.S. District Court are the General Services Administration, the Office of Management and Budget and the National Archives. A fourth federal agency, the Public Buildings Reform Board, had made the recommendation to close the archives and move its contents in January. The attorney general told The Seattle Times the agency demanded $65,400 to Ferguson’s office in July in order to redact the public records associated with the decision to close the archives.

FATAL SHOOTING-SEATTLE

Police search for man involved in deadly Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman following a deadly shooting at a bus stop in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Seattle police Detective Mark Jamieson says just before 10 p.m. two men got off a metro bus and got into an argument. One man pulled out a gun and shot the other, then ran off. Officers arrived to find the wounded victim unconscious and performed CPR until medics arrived, but the man was declared dead at the scene. SPD and King County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area with police dogs but have come up empty.

POLICE IDENTIFY-SHOOTING SUSPECT

Police identify suspect who died by suicide in standoff

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Portland police have identified the suspect who died by suicide in a standoff with law enforcement in Hazel Dell, Washington on Thursday. Police say Ryan Michael Allen, 29, was wanted in the connection to the Wednesday shooting death of James Richard Greenwood, 24. The Columbian reports a second person was also wounded but is expected to survive. Portland police then attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Allen on Thursday in Hazel Dell. When police arrived, Allen fled to a nearby building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom. Police say Allen died by suicide after officials attempted to convince him to surrender.

WEST NILE VIRUS

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in E. Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus are being reported in Eastern Washington’s Benton and Yakima counties. The Washington Department of Health said seven positive samples have been reported in Washington this year. Officials say no human cases have yet been reported. In Washington, the West Nile virus season starts as early as July and can last until early October. Officials say it can be a serious, even fatal, illness. The virus is almost always spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, which becomes infected after feeding on birds that carry the virus. Health officials urge people to avoid mosquito bites.

OFFICER ARREST-ASSAULT

Seattle police officer arrested, accused of assault

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a Seattle police officer was arrested in connection with an alleged assault. The Seattle Police Department said Monday that Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office notified the Seattle agency of the Sunday night arrest. The unnamed employee was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence assault. Police say the officer has been with the department since 2019, and is assigned to Patrol Operations Bureau. Police say she has been administratively reassigned pending an investigation. No further information about the incident was released.

KILLING WOLVES

State kills last 2 members of wolf pack preying on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has killed the last two known wolves in the so-called Wedge pack in Stevens County, which had been preying on livestock. The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday that it killed an adult male wolf and adult female wolf last Thursday, two days after authorizing the killings of the endangered animals. Investigators for the agency found the pack was responsible for 16 livestock depredations since May. Wolves were exterminated in Washington by the 1930s, but they began returning to the state from Idaho and British Columbia early this century.

SEATTLE PROTEST

Police: 3 officers injured, 18 arrests in Seattle riot

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle say three police officers were injured and 18 people were arrested as the result of a riot involving explosives, bottles and rocks. Police say in a news release that the violence erupted during a protest Sunday night against the Seattle Police Officers Guild. Someone set off a large explosive and attempted to break the window of a police vehicle. Bottles, rocks and fireworks were reportedly thrown at officers after the crowd was ordered to disperse. One of the three injured officers was hospitalized. Police say blast balls and pepper spray were used to disperse the crowd.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protesters assault driver of crashed truck downtown

Protesters punched and kicked a man to the ground in Portland, Oregon, after the man crashed his truck onto the sidewalk Sunday night near otherwise peaceful demonstrations. Portland police said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. of protesters chasing the truck a few blocks from a federal courthouse downtown. Video posted online of the incident showed a crowd gathered around the man and repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head. Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen told The Oregonian that the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash or the confrontation.