Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 9:30 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley holds press call for Oregon media – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley holds press call for Oregon media to discuss changes to USPS , ‘the impacts they’ve had, what he’s heard, and what still needs to be done’

Weblinks: http://merkley.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenJeffMerkley

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386

Please RSVP to receive call-in information.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 1:00 PM Oregon Employment Dept media briefing – Oregon Employment Dept Acting Director David Gerstenfeld weekly media briefing, via video conference, to share update son claims processing, as well as federal and state initiatives to get more unemployment benefits to Oregonians

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Ariane Le Chevallier, Oregon Employment Dept media, ariane.lechevallier@oregon.gov, 1 971 201 1214

Via Zoom video conference; Members of the media must RSVP for call information by emailing OED_Communications@oregon.gov by 12:00 p.m. PT on Wed., Aug. 19. Video conference information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 5:30 PM Oregon state legislators discuss special session – Oregon state Reps. Maxine Dexter and Ken Helm and state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner-Hayward hold Zoom and Facebook Live town hall to discuss the second special legislative session of 2020

Weblinks: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov

Contacts: Office of Rep. Maxine Dexter, rep.maxinedexter@oregonlegislature.gov

For more information, go to: bit.ly/2020-TownHall

Wednesday, Aug. 19 7:30 PM DGA panel with women governors discussing ‘bold leadership’ – Democratic Governors Association holds a ‘Bold Leadership: Women Governors Leading the States’ panel discussion, with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Maine Governor Janet Mills, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo moderates

Weblinks: http://www.democraticgovernors.org, https://twitter.com/demgovs

Contacts: David Turner, DGA, turner@dga.net, 1 213 840 1464

The conversation will be streaming on DGA Social Channels (Facebook, Twitter, & YouTube).

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Aug. 20 FLIR Systems Inc: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Shane Harrison, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investor@flir.com, 1 503 498 3547