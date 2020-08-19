Walker scheduled to start for Mariners against Dodgers

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-7, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (7-18, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Mariners: Taijuan Walker (1-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The Mariners finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 28 total triples last year.

The Dodgers finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 302 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).

