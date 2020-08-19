Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Wednesday, Aug. 19 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen meets with interim La Conner Superintendent Rich Stewart, 305 N 6th St, La Conner, WA (11:00 AM PDT); meets with Anacortes Superintendent Dr Justin Irish, 1600 20th St Anacortes, WA (12:00 PM PDT); joins Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere to visit Gere-a-deli, 502 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA (12:45 PM PDT); joins Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen and EDASC CEO John Sternlicht to visit Anacortes Family Center, 2702 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA (1:30 PM PDT); and receives a briefing on statewide AgrAbility Program from WSU Extension staff, 11768 Westar Lane, Burlington, WA (2:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

Thursday, Aug. 20 4:00 PM Congressional Progressive Caucus ad-hoc hearing on ‘attacks on the USPS’ – Congressional Progressive Caucus hold ad-hoc hearing on ‘efforts by the Trump administration to sabotage the operation of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) ahead of November’s election’, chaired by Caucus Co-Chairs Democratic Reps. Mark Pocan and Pramila Jayapal and featuring testimony on ‘U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s recent actions to hinder the reliable delivery of mail’. Witnesses reportedly include former USPS Board of Governors Vice Chair David Williams

Weblinks: http://cpc.grijalva.house.gov, https://twitter.com/USProgressives

Contacts: Congressional Progressive Caucus, progressive@mail.house.gov

Thursday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 22 CANCELED: Mayors Innovation Project Annual Meeting – CANCELED: Mayors Innovation Project 2020 Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tacoma, WA

Weblinks: http://www.mayorsinnovation.org, https://twitter.com/MayorInnovation

Contacts: Mayors Innovation Project, info@mayorsinnovation.org, 1 608 262 5387

Friday, Aug. 21 Movie adaptation of ‘Chemical Hearts’ on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Chemical Hearts’, romantic drama directed by Richard Tanne becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the novel of the same name by Krystal Sutherland, the film follows 17-year-old Henry Page, who has never been in love but fancies himself as a romantic, as he falls in love with the new high school transfer student. Starring Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena and C.J. Hoff

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Melissa Armstrong, Amazon Studios, Melissa.Armstrong@amazonstudios.com, 1 424 532 2764

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Aug. 21 Starbucks Corp: Q3 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118