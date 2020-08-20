BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington will apply to join a federal coronavirus program that will provide an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, state officials announced Thursday. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 620 words.

SEATTLE — A police officer in Washington state was charged Thursday with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019, the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 300 words. Will be updated.

OFFICER NOT CHARGED

TACOMA, Wash. — A prosecutor has legally cleared a Tacoma police officer of wrongdoing after he fatally shot a man. Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett said in her decision Tuesday that the officer acted lawfully when he fired 11 shots at Bennie Branch. Branch, a Black man, was shot and killed after a struggle with police in Sept. 2019. SENT: 730 words.

TRUMP PUBLIC LANDS

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana’s Democratic governor asked a federal judge Thursday to take swift action to remove the Trump administration’s chief steward of public lands, as the former industry attorney hangs onto the post despite the White House saying Saturday that his nomination would be withdrawn. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK DISABILITIES

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah became the fifth state Thursday to overhaul crisis guidelines that could have deprived people with disabilities of doctors’ care if hospitals become overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic. By Lindsay Whitehurst and Brady McCombs. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK GRANDPARENT HELPERS

Gone, for now, are the days when retirees Bill and Mary Hill could do whatever they please. Since school started for their only grandchild, they’re not leisurely reading the morning newspaper, dawdling over a sudoku or staying holed up in their Colorado cabin to beat the Arizona heat. By Leanne Italie. SENT: 1,100 words.

IN BRIEF

CANADIAN BORDER CABLE BARRIER: US officials install cable barrier along Canadian border

OREGON WILDFIRES: Oregon wildfires burning from Gorge to California border.

STOLEN PLANE CRASH: Man hurt in crash being investigated in theft of plane.

CONSTRUCTION SITE FIRE: Construction site fire forces freeway lane closures.

DISMEMBERED REMAINS ARREST: Washington man arrested in Montana dismemberment killing.