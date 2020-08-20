Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Canadian company seeking U.S. approval for three open-pit gold mines in Idaho is suing the U.S. government, contending U.S. officials are allowing water pollution at the heavily mined site in violation of environmental laws. British Columbia-based Midas Gold filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. Forest Service under the Clean Water Act’s citizen enforcement provision. The area contains salmon habitat that the company says it will restore if allowed to mine. Midas Gold is being sued by the Nez Perce Tribe over the same pollution caused by past mining companies. Midas Gold has never mined the area but has claims.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is calling the part-time Legislature back into a special session due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor said the special session will start on Monday. He said lawmakers will consider election law changes as well as establishing temporary civil liability standards related to the pandemic. Lawmakers have been calling for a special session to address those two issues. They say polling places for the November election could be limited due to a lack of volunteers. Some lawmakers also say that a liability shield law is needed to protect government, schools and private businesses from frivolous lawsuits related to COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Correction is being sued in federal court by an environmental group that says a north-central Idaho prison is dumping pollution into the waterways that feed the Snake River. The Idaho Department of Correction has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit, and IDOC Director Josh Tewalt declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit. Snake River Waterkeeper filed the lawsuit in Idaho’s U.S. District Court last week, contending that effluent from the Northern Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood is flowing into Lawyer Creek, the Clearwater River and the Snake River in amounts that violate the agency’s federal permits.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s reign over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.