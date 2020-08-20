Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities declared a riot at a Portland protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Portland police said Wednesday night that the crowd was ordered to disperse. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported people spray painted windows on the building, used traffic cones to block security cameras and tried to break windows. Tuesday night and early Wednesday protesters broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire. Portland officers late Tuesday declared a riot. Violent demonstrations have gripped Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months.

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a new fire that ignited in the Columbia River Gorge forced residents of the Rowena area to evacuate. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Sevenmile Hill Fire had burned at least 25 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Local fire departments were fighting the fire and units that had been working on the Mosier Creek Fire, which started in the same area about a week ago, were called to help. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said after 8 p.m. that the blaze had spread but 30% containment was estimated to happen by midnight. The sheriff’s office ordered residents in the Sevenmile Hill Road area to evacuate.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 11 new deaths related to the coronavirus, pushing the state’s death toll to 408. Heath officials also said there were 203 new confirmed cases. marking 23,870 cases to date. KOIN reports that although Wednesday’s 11 deaths are the most reported in a single day in several weeks OHA said overall cases of the virus have displayed a downward trend based on week-to-week data. From August 10 through August 16, OHA recorded 1,963 new cases, down from the prior week’s total of 2,122.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency because of what she called the imminent threat of wildfire across state. She says much of the state is now in extreme fire danger, and red flag warnings have been issued for hot, dry, windy conditions and dry thunderstorms. The governor’s declaration authorizes the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal, in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, to receive help from other state agencies. Brown said the Oregon National Guard also will deploy firefighting resources as needed throughout the remainder of the fire season.