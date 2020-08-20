Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a new fire that ignited in the Columbia River Gorge forced residents of the Rowena area to evacuate. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Sevenmile Hill Fire had burned at least 25 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Local fire departments were fighting the fire and units that had been working on the Mosier Creek Fire, which started in the same area about a week ago, were called to help. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said after 8 p.m. that the blaze had spread but 30% containment was estimated to happen by midnight. The sheriff’s office ordered residents in the Sevenmile Hill Road area to evacuate.

SEATTLE (AP) — Slade Gorton, a three-term U.S. senator and a rare Republican in Democratic Washington state, has died. He was 92. In a 40-plus year political career, he served in the Legislature and as state attorney general before he became a senator. He later served on the 9/11 Commission. Gorton served as Senate Republican leader before Democrat Maria Cantwell and the growing influence of the liberal Seattle-area electorate ousted him in a tight election in 2000. A self-described baseball nut, Gorton twice went to bat to keep professional baseball in Seattle.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s reign over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statewide emergency proclamation because of multiple wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington, as well as the Olympic Peninsula. Inslee said Wednesday that wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians and that the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on resources because some of the support they usually have is further limited due to international movement restrictions. The National Interagency Fire Center said Wednesday that 17 large wildfires are currently burning in Washington and Oregon. The proclamation makes the Washington National Guard available statewide in response to a request from the state Department of Natural Resources.