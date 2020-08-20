Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Austin Nola hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs, Taijuan Walker overcame early long-ball issues to throw seven strong inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat Los Angeles 6-4, snapping the Dodgers’ seven-game win streak. Nola had an RBI single in the first inning and added his third home run of the season in the third as the Mariners snapped a seven-game skid. Dylan Moore added a solo home run in the sixth inning. Walker gave up home runs to Cody Bellinger Max Muncy and Joc Pederson, but allowed just four hits and struck out eight.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have designated Daniel Vogelbach for assignment barely a year after he was an All-Star selection. Vogelbach was hitting .094 with only five base hits and two home runs since the season began. He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to only being a designated hitter. A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Lakers and Bucks exited practice to palm trees around them and sunny skies overhead. The weather is good at Walt Disney World. The service is great. The setting seems ideal. For the best NBA teams, it’s anything but. The top-four seeds in each conference should be playing in their arenas right now, with home-court advantage in the first two games of their playoff series. Milwaukee and Los Angeles, both No. 1 seeds, certainly missed the energy of their crowds while dropping their openers. They’ll try to bounce back Thursday along with Indiana, another top-four team that lost.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — First it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, unable to call upon what was one of the best defenses in the NBA. Then came LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, clanging 3-pointers off the rim to provide a steady sound in a mostly empty gym. The top seeds found trouble in the bubble Tuesday. Milwaukee and Los Angeles lost their playoff openers. It was the first time both conference No. 1 seeds have been beaten by the No. 8s to start their postseasons since 2003. The Bucks fell to the Orlando Magic in the opener before the Portland Trail Blazers knocked off the Lakers in the nightcap.