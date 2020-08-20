Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Canadian mining company sues US over Idaho water pollution

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Canadian company seeking U.S. approval for three open-pit gold mines in Idaho is suing the U.S. government, contending U.S. officials are allowing water pollution at the heavily mined site in violation of environmental laws. British Columbia-based Midas Gold filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. Forest Service under the Clean Water Act’s citizen enforcement provision. The area contains salmon habitat that the company says it will restore if allowed to mine. Midas Gold is being sued by the Nez Perce Tribe over the same pollution caused by past mining companies. Midas Gold has never mined the area but has claims.

Idaho governor calls special session due to pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is calling the part-time Legislature back into a special session due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor said the special session will start on Monday. He said lawmakers will consider election law changes as well as establishing temporary civil liability standards related to the pandemic. Lawmakers have been calling for a special session to address those two issues. They say polling places for the November election could be limited due to a lack of volunteers. Some lawmakers also say that a liability shield law is needed to protect government, schools and private businesses from frivolous lawsuits related to COVID-19.

Environmental group sues Idaho prison over pollution claims

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Correction is being sued in federal court by an environmental group that says a north-central Idaho prison is dumping pollution into the waterways that feed the Snake River. The Idaho Department of Correction has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit, and IDOC Director Josh Tewalt declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit. Snake River Waterkeeper filed the lawsuit in Idaho’s U.S. District Court last week, contending that effluent from the Northern Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood is flowing into Lawyer Creek, the Clearwater River and the Snake River in amounts that violate the agency’s federal permits.

Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s reign over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

Yellowstone visitation higher in July compared to last year

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials say visitation to Yellowstone National Park has increased substantially. Visitation rates were higher in July than they were in the same month last year. This comes after the park’s overall visits had been down 49% from last year through the end of June. The park hosted nearly 955,600 people in July, up about 2% from July 2019. The influx of visitors occurred despite the fact that campsites and hotels inside Yellowstone have drastically reduced their capacity. The Billings Gazette reports visitors have used surrounding national forest campgrounds or lodging in bordering gateway communities for shelter.

Idaho reports 1st case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho hospital is reporting the state’s first case of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the coronavirus. St. Luke’s Regional Health System spokeswoman Anita Kissée said Tuesday that a 7-year-old child with no known previous health conditions was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. The child was treated in the pediatric intensive care unit but released on Sunday. The syndrome is a potentially serious disease sometimes called MIS-C. The illness is newly recognized and is believed to be a delayed complication of coronavirus infection. It often causes a fever, evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs.