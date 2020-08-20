Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland police: Riot outside federal immigration building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities declared a riot at a Portland protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Portland police said Wednesday night that the crowd was ordered to disperse. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported people spray painted windows on the building, used traffic cones to block security cameras and tried to break windows. Tuesday night and early Wednesday protesters broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire. Portland officers late Tuesday declared a riot. Violent demonstrations have gripped Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months.

OREGON WILDFIRES-GORGE

New Columbia River Gorge fire starts, prompting evacuations

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a new fire that ignited in the Columbia River Gorge forced residents of the Rowena area to evacuate. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Sevenmile Hill Fire had burned at least 25 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Local fire departments were fighting the fire and units that had been working on the Mosier Creek Fire, which started in the same area about a week ago, were called to help. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said after 8 p.m. that the blaze had spread but 30% containment was estimated to happen by midnight. The sheriff’s office ordered residents in the Sevenmile Hill Road area to evacuate.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 11 new deaths related to the coronavirus, pushing the state’s death toll to 408. Heath officials also said there were 203 new confirmed cases. marking 23,870 cases to date. KOIN reports that although Wednesday’s 11 deaths are the most reported in a single day in several weeks OHA said overall cases of the virus have displayed a downward trend based on week-to-week data. From August 10 through August 16, OHA recorded 1,963 new cases, down from the prior week’s total of 2,122.

OREGON WILDFIRES

Oregon gov. declares state of emergency due to wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency because of what she called the imminent threat of wildfire across state. She says much of the state is now in extreme fire danger, and red flag warnings have been issued for hot, dry, windy conditions and dry thunderstorms. The governor’s declaration authorizes the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal, in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, to receive help from other state agencies. Brown said the Oregon National Guard also will deploy firefighting resources as needed throughout the remainder of the fire season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-CHECK

COVID: Oregonians can apply for $500 state stimulus check

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon residents waiting for unemployment benefits can now apply for a $500 relief check. People eligible for the one-time payment must have made less than $4,000 before taxes per month before losing your job, be an Oregon resident, be 18 or older and the employer must have closed or the person’s income “decreased significantly because of executive actions by Gov. Kate Brown to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

AP-US-TRUMP-PUBLIC-LANDS

Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s reign over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set it on fire in a demonstration that ended with clashes with police. The fire at the Multnomah Building damaged the county government’s office of community involvement. A county official says that’s where Oregon’s first gay marriage took place and where protective gear has been distributed to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Police say two protesters were arrested in the demonstration that started late Tuesday night and ended early Wednesday. One officer was reportedly left with minor injures as police broke up the demonstration.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Washingon gov. declares state of emergency over wildfires

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statewide emergency proclamation because of multiple wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington, as well as the Olympic Peninsula. Inslee said Wednesday that wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians and that the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on resources because some of the support they usually have is further limited due to international movement restrictions. The National Interagency Fire Center said Wednesday that 17 large wildfires are currently burning in Washington and Oregon. The proclamation makes the Washington National Guard available statewide in response to a request from the state Department of Natural Resources.