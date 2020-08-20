Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON WILDFIRES-GORGE

New Columbia River Gorge fire starts, prompting evacuations

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a new fire that ignited in the Columbia River Gorge forced residents of the Rowena area to evacuate. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Sevenmile Hill Fire had burned at least 25 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Local fire departments were fighting the fire and units that had been working on the Mosier Creek Fire, which started in the same area about a week ago, were called to help. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said after 8 p.m. that the blaze had spread but 30% containment was estimated to happen by midnight. The sheriff’s office ordered residents in the Sevenmile Hill Road area to evacuate.

OBIT-SLADE GORTON

Slade Gorton, former Washington US senator, dies at 92

SEATTLE (AP) — Slade Gorton, a three-term U.S. senator and a rare Republican in Democratic Washington state, has died. He was 92. In a 40-plus year political career, he served in the Legislature and as state attorney general before he became a senator. He later served on the 9/11 Commission. Gorton served as Senate Republican leader before Democrat Maria Cantwell and the growing influence of the liberal Seattle-area electorate ousted him in a tight election in 2000. A self-described baseball nut, Gorton twice went to bat to keep professional baseball in Seattle.

AP-US-TRUMP-PUBLIC-LANDS

Public lands chief hangs on despite nomination getting nixed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former oil industry attorney will continue for now calling the shots at a government agency that oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West. That’s despite the White House saying over the weekend that President Donald Trump would withdraw the nomination of William Perry Pendley. A document obtained by The Associated Press shows Pendley’s reign over the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management will continue under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. He signed an order in May that makes his own position the bureau’s default leader while the director’s post is vacant. Details of the succession plan prompted Democrats on Wednesday to renew calls for Pendley’s removal.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Washingon gov. declares state of emergency over wildfires

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statewide emergency proclamation because of multiple wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington, as well as the Olympic Peninsula. Inslee said Wednesday that wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians and that the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on resources because some of the support they usually have is further limited due to international movement restrictions. The National Interagency Fire Center said Wednesday that 17 large wildfires are currently burning in Washington and Oregon. The proclamation makes the Washington National Guard available statewide in response to a request from the state Department of Natural Resources.

OREGON WILDFIRES

Oregon gov. declares state of emergency due to wildfires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency because of what she called the imminent threat of wildfire across state. She says much of the state is now in extreme fire danger, and red flag warnings have been issued for hot, dry, windy conditions and dry thunderstorms. The governor’s declaration authorizes the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal, in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, to receive help from other state agencies. Brown said the Oregon National Guard also will deploy firefighting resources as needed throughout the remainder of the fire season.

PROTEST POLICING INVESTIGATIONS

Oversight body investigating 40 protest policing complaints

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Portland, Oregon’s independent police oversight body is investigating over 40 complaints related to protest policing. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Independent Police Review’s quarterly report offers the first look at the growing number of complaints against Portland police at nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in police custody. The city’s complaint process is the public’s tool to hold police accountable for specific actions. The report comes at a time when the future of the oversight office is in doubt. A proposal for a new oversight system has been referred to the Nov. 3 ballot by the City Council.

MURDER SUSPECT-COMPETENCY EVALUATION

Competency evaluation for man accused of killing girl

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl in 1993 will undergo a mental health evaluation after he failed to cooperate in two court hearings. Alan Edward Dean refused to identify himself during his arraignment on Monday in which he was charged with first-degree murder on the accusation of killing 15-year-old Melissa Lee. The Everett Herald reports after a follow-up hearing yielded similar results, the judge and prosecutor agreed that a competency hearing should be held. The 62-year-old man was arrested earlier this year. A public defender has been assigned to represent Dean, who has said he does not wish to work with the attorney.

MISSING BOATER-SEARCH

Coast Guard searches for missing boater

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was searching waters off Whatcom and Skagit counties for man reported missing between La Conner and Blaine. Missing is 39-year-old Michael Smith, who was last seen in an 18-foot teal and white skiff. Smith was supposed to arrive in Blaine by sunset Monday. Smith reportedly left La Conner at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound were notified by a family member at 1:30 p.m. that Smith was overdue and an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued.

BODY FOUND-RAVINE

Authorities: Vancouver man died accidentally in ravine fall

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Vancouver, Washington man who was found dead at the bottom of a ravine in Clackamas, Oregon, died accidentally. The medical examiner’s office determined James Rafferty died from injuries suffered during a fall into the ravine. That’s according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Rafferty’s mother had reported him missing the night of Aug. 12. He was last seen the day before near the Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside campus. Family members discovered Rafferty’s body on the morning of Aug. 13 while searching for him and reported his death.

RECALL COUNCILWOMAN

Man tries petition drive to recall Seattle city councilwoman

SEATTLE (AP) — A man is trying to start a petition drive to recall City Council member Kshama Sawant, who has been one of Seattle’s most vocal critics of the police department. City council members this month approved a $3 million cut from the police department’s budget. The action resulted in the layoff of about 100 officers. KOMO-TV reports the formal complaint was filed by Ernie Lou, who accused the councilwoman of misconduct. If officials verify that the complaint has followed the law and a judge decides his allegations warrant a recall vote, Lou will have 180 days to collect about 10,800 signatures to put the recall vote on the ballot.