Oregon Digest Advisory

VILLAGE VS FACEBOOK

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. — Facebook’s effort to build a landing site in a village on the Oregon coast for a fiber optic cable linking Asia and North America has run into serious trouble. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 910 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Democratic and Republican lawmakers lawmakers say county governments should directly receive tens of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds, rather than having the state government funnel them to Oregon communities. By Sara Cline. SENT: 730 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters in Portland clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration targeting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that started Wednesday night and lasted until it was broken up early Thursday, officials said. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PRISONS AND JAILS

COLUMBUS, Ohio. — Correctional facilities that resisted mass coronavirus testing for inmates erred in their decision to only test inmates with symptoms, leading to large initial undercounts, a recent study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggested. By Anderw Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 450 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington will apply to join a federal coronavirus program that will provide an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, state officials announced Thursday. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 620 words.

TRUMP PUBLIC LANDS

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana’s Democratic governor asked a federal judge Thursday to take swift action to remove the Trump administration’s chief steward of public lands, as the former industry attorney hangs onto the post despite the White House saying Saturday that his nomination would be withdrawn. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

OFFICER MURDER CHARGE

SEATTLE — A police officer in Washington state was charged Thursday with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019, the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF

OREGON WILDFIRES: Oregon wildfires burning from Gorge to California border.

