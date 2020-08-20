AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 20.

Thursday, Aug. 20 4:00 PM Congressional Progressive Caucus ad-hoc hearing on ‘attacks on the USPS’ – Congressional Progressive Caucus hold livestreamed ad-hoc hearing on ‘efforts by the Trump administration to sabotage the operation of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) ahead of November’s election’, chaired by Caucus Co-Chairs Democratic Reps. Mark Pocan and Pramila Jayapal and featuring testimony on ‘U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s recent actions to hinder the reliable delivery of mail’. Witnesses reportedly include former USPS Board of Governors Vice Chair David Williams * Recently-appointed U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who is known to have donated $360,000 to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign this year, has been accused of helping ‘the president’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the USPS to disenfranchise voters’, including by reducing overtime, restricting deliveries, and providing conflicting information on the timeline for mail-in ballots

Thursday, Aug. 20 – Saturday, Aug. 22 CANCELED: Mayors Innovation Project Annual Meeting – CANCELED: Mayors Innovation Project 2020 Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tacoma, WA

Friday, Aug. 21 Movie adaptation of ‘Chemical Hearts’ on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Chemical Hearts’, romantic drama directed by Richard Tanne becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Based on the novel of the same name by Krystal Sutherland, the film follows 17-year-old Henry Page, who has never been in love but fancies himself as a romantic, as he falls in love with the new high school transfer student. Starring Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Pena and C.J. Hoff

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Aug. 21 Starbucks Corp: Q3 2020 Dividend payment date

