BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:15 p.m.

POLICE BUDGET MAYOR VETO

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Friday she will veto City Council-approved proposals that would include reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 560 words.

PORTLAND US BUILDINGS THREAT

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday. SENT: 310 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. – Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months, officials said Friday. SENT: 340 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FOOD TRUCKS

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — On a warm summer night, two food trucks pulled onto a tree-lined street in a hilltop neighborhood outside Seattle. The smell of grilled meat filled the air, and neighbors slurped on boba tea drinks. Toddlers, teens, their parents and dogs sat in the grass, chatting behind masks, laughing and mimicking imaginary hugs to stay socially distant while they waited for their food orders. By Sally Ho. SENT: 950 words. With AP photos, video.

LAWSUIT SCHOOL SHOOTING

EVERETT, Wash. — A former student at a high school in Washington state who survived a school shooting is suing the district for what she claims was a preventable attack. SENT: 360 words.

AMAZON EXECUTIVE

NEW YORK — Amazon’s retail chief Jeff Wilke, who helped the company transform itself from an online bookstore into a global colossus, is retiring early next year. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 360 words.

WOMAN BAIL SET

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Washington woman has had her bail set at $25,000 on accusations of killing her husband Wednesday, a judge ruled. SENT: 380 words.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS DUNBAR

RENTON, Wash. — New Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar said Friday he understands he could still be punished by the NFL even after armed robbery charges against him in Florida were dropped. By Tim Booth. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

CLOSED BORDER WASHINGTON STATE: Washington state asks Canada for aid with isolated residents.

FATAL SHOOTING ARREST: Police arrest man in Pioneer Square fatal shooting.

MISSING HIKER FATAL: Body of missing hiker found in Mt. Rainier National Park.

INDUSTRIAL PARK: $3 million federal grant will help new industrial park.

HOMEMADE BOMB HOSPITAL: Spokane bomb squad recover homemade device at hospital.