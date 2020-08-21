Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The director of a national nuclear research facility in Idaho is leaving the post. Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters announced Thursday that he is moving to a new role as executive vice president of laboratory operations for Battelle Energy Alliance. Battelle is a U.S. Department of Energy contractor that manages the Idaho National Laboratory as well as seven other national labs. Peters became the director of the Idaho National Laboratory in 2015. He said he plans to remain as director at the lab until Battelle selects a new director and Peters helps that person transition into the job.

SEATTLE (AP) — A police officer in Washington state has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019. It’s the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings. Prosecutor Dan Satterberg in Seattle announced the charges Thursday against Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson. The prosecutor says Nelson shot a suspect twice in May 2019 while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Nelson faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Nelson’s attorney says his client’s arrest of Jesse Sarey, 26, was lawful and that the officer acted in self-defense.

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — A rural Idaho school district is pushing back its start date because of an influx of children from neighboring cities that have enrolled in its schools. Garden Valley School District Superintendent Vickie Chandler told KTVB the normally small school system is being pushed to its limit with 79 new enrollees, mostly from Boise, Nampa, Caldwell and Meridian. Chandler said the 35% increase in the student body was due to families moving to the area who already had second homes in the region and made the switch because they wanted their children to attend school in person rather than online.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking a federal court to take swift action to remove the Trump administration’s chief steward of public lands. Thursday’s request from the Democratic governor comes as former industry attorney William Perry Pendley continues to hang onto his post atop the U.S. Bureau of Land Management post despite the White House saying his nomination would be withdrawn. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Pendley remains in charge of the bureau under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. Bullock and other Democrats say Pendley is undermining land conservation efforts by opening areas to more oil, gas and mineral extraction.