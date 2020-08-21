Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.

SEATTLE (AP) — Less than 24 hours before a court order would have required five Seattle media companies to turn over unpublished photos and videos to police, the state Supreme Court has granted them a temporary respite. The Seattle Times reports a Washington state Supreme Court commissioner on Thursday postponed a King County judge’s order from last month that would have required The Seattle Times and four television stations to comply with a Seattle police subpoena by handing over images taken during racial injustice protests. Instead, Commissioner Michael E. Johnston agreed with the news companies’ motion for an emergency stay to the judge’s order while the high court considers the media groups’ appeal of the ruling.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrators returned to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday for a second consecutive night and faced off with law enforcement. News outlets report police declared an unlawful assembly and worked with federal agents to clear about 100 protesters. Wednesday night and early Thursday morning protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration targeting the ICE building. Police arrested two people and several officers suffered minor injuries. Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — Facebook’s effort to build a landing site in a village on the Oregon coast for a fiber optic cable linking Asia and North America has run into serious trouble. First, a drill pipe snapped under the seabed. Workers left 1,100 feet of pipe, 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid, a drill tip and other materials under the seabed as they closed down the site, aiming to try again next year. And then the Facebook subsidiary waited seven weeks before telling state officials about the abandoned equipment, according to the Oregon Department of State Lands. Homeowners in Tierra del Mar, which has around 200 houses, are furious. Political leaders are too.