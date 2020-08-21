Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.

SEATTLE (AP) — Less than 24 hours before a court order would have required five Seattle media companies to turn over unpublished photos and videos to police, the state Supreme Court has granted them a temporary respite. The Seattle Times reports a Washington state Supreme Court commissioner on Thursday postponed a King County judge’s order from last month that would have required The Seattle Times and four television stations to comply with a Seattle police subpoena by handing over images taken during racial injustice protests. Instead, Commissioner Michael E. Johnston agreed with the news companies’ motion for an emergency stay to the judge’s order while the high court considers the media groups’ appeal of the ruling.

SEATTLE (AP) — A police officer in Washington state has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019. It’s the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings. Prosecutor Dan Satterberg in Seattle announced the charges Thursday against Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson. The prosecutor says Nelson shot a suspect twice in May 2019 while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Nelson faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Nelson’s attorney says his client’s arrest of Jesse Sarey, 26, was lawful and that the officer acted in self-defense.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington will apply to join a federal coronavirus program providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, state officials announced Thursday. The Employment Security Department said in a news release that it will apply for the assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Administration no later than Friday. ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the state will implement the program as quickly as possible once the state’s application is approved, and payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1. The program came about through an executive order by President Donald Trump after a federally funded $600 boost to weekly state unemployment benefits ended at the end of July.