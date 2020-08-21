Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an opening loss to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 in Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series. The Trail Blazers stunned the Lakers 100-93 in Game 1, but things went horribly wrong in Game 2. Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard dislocated the index finger on his left hand in the third quarter. He left the game for good, and the team said X-rays were negative. He was held to 18 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings, Cody Bellinger homered for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1. Kershaw moved past Don Drysdale and into second place on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list. It came on his fifth strikeout of the game when he got Shed Long Jr. swinging leading off the fifth inning. Kershaw now has 2,493 and trails only Don Sutton in franchise history. Sutton has 2,696. Kershaw walked just one and threw only 96 pitches. It was his first game of at least 10 strikeouts since Aug. 25, 2019, when he struck out 12 against the Yankees.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic will be played as scheduled Sept. 17-20 without fans at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, while the Kia Classic has been put off until March. Unable to reschedule the Kia Classic this year at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the tour and Kia said the event will return to its normal March dates.