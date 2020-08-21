AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Aug. 21.

Friday, Aug. 21 Court hearing for man charged after remains of wife’s children found on his property – Court hearing for Chad Daybell – husband of Lori Vallow – charged with felony counts of destruction or concealment of evidence, and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence following the discovery of the remains of Vallow’s two children on his property * Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan had not been seen since September 2019. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 after failing to comply with a judge’s order that she physically present the children to Idaho welfare workers or to police in Idaho within five days of the order. At the time, Daybell claimed that the kids were ‘safe’, but refused to disclose their whereabouts * Police are also conducting an investigation into the suspicious death of Daybell’s late wife Tammy. Within weeks of her death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii. Tammy’s body has been exhumed and autopsy results are pending * Daybell and Vallow are linked to a cult known for ‘radical, apocalyptic religious beliefs’

Location: 159 E Main St., Rexburg, ID

Friday, Aug. 21 – Monday, Aug. 24 Sun Valley Wellness Festival and Conference, held virtually

