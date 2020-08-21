Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 1:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Friday that he will keep the state in his fourth and final stage for reopening the economy for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations continue to exceed established metrics. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 195 words. Will be updated.

PORTLAND-US-BUILDINGS-THREAT

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday. SENT: 307 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has become a new focus of the demonstrations that have gripped Portland for months, officials said Friday. SENT: 248 words. With AP Photos.

ALSO:

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT: Idaho unemployment rate drops as 14,000 workers land jobs