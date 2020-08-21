Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY-DIRECTOR

Idaho nuclear lab director takes promotion, will leave post

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The director of a national nuclear research facility in Idaho is leaving the post. Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters announced Thursday that he is moving to a new role as executive vice president of laboratory operations for Battelle Energy Alliance. Battelle is a U.S. Department of Energy contractor that manages the Idaho National Laboratory as well as seven other national labs. Peters became the director of the Idaho National Laboratory in 2015. He said he plans to remain as director at the lab until Battelle selects a new director and Peters helps that person transition into the job.

AP-US-OFFICER-MURDER-CHARGE

Police officer charged with murder under new Washington law

SEATTLE (AP) — A police officer in Washington state has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019. It’s the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings. Prosecutor Dan Satterberg in Seattle announced the charges Thursday against Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson. The prosecutor says Nelson shot a suspect twice in May 2019 while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Nelson faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Nelson’s attorney says his client’s arrest of Jesse Sarey, 26, was lawful and that the officer acted in self-defense.

RURAL DISTRICT-CITY KIDS

Rural Idaho school district sees influx of city kids

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — A rural Idaho school district is pushing back its start date because of an influx of children from neighboring cities that have enrolled in its schools. Garden Valley School District Superintendent Vickie Chandler told KTVB the normally small school system is being pushed to its limit with 79 new enrollees, mostly from Boise, Nampa, Caldwell and Meridian. Chandler said the 35% increase in the student body was due to families moving to the area who already had second homes in the region and made the switch because they wanted their children to attend school in person rather than online.

AP-US-TRUMP-PUBLIC-LANDS

Montana governor presses to remove Trump’s public lands boss

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking a federal court to take swift action to remove the Trump administration’s chief steward of public lands. Thursday’s request from the Democratic governor comes as former industry attorney William Perry Pendley continues to hang onto his post atop the U.S. Bureau of Land Management post despite the White House saying his nomination would be withdrawn. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Pendley remains in charge of the bureau under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. Bullock and other Democrats say Pendley is undermining land conservation efforts by opening areas to more oil, gas and mineral extraction.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Unlawful assembly declared at Portland ICE building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrators returned to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday for a second consecutive night and faced off with law enforcement. News outlets report police declared an unlawful assembly and worked with federal agents to clear about 100 protesters. Wednesday night and early Thursday morning protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration targeting the ICE building. Police arrested two people and several officers suffered minor injuries. Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

IDAHO GOLD MINE-LAWSUIT

Canadian mining company sues US over Idaho water pollution

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Canadian company seeking U.S. approval for three open-pit gold mines in Idaho is suing the U.S. government, contending U.S. officials are allowing water pollution at the heavily mined site in violation of environmental laws. British Columbia-based Midas Gold filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. Forest Service under the Clean Water Act’s citizen enforcement provision. The area contains salmon habitat that the company says it will restore if allowed to mine. Midas Gold is being sued by the Nez Perce Tribe over the same pollution caused by past mining companies. Midas Gold has never mined the area but has claims.