Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Saved by suburbs: Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.

Court halts police subpoena for media’s protest images

SEATTLE (AP) — Less than 24 hours before a court order would have required five Seattle media companies to turn over unpublished photos and videos to police, the state Supreme Court has granted them a temporary respite. The Seattle Times reports a Washington state Supreme Court commissioner on Thursday postponed a King County judge’s order from last month that would have required The Seattle Times and four television stations to comply with a Seattle police subpoena by handing over images taken during racial injustice protests. Instead, Commissioner Michael E. Johnston agreed with the news companies’ motion for an emergency stay to the judge’s order while the high court considers the media groups’ appeal of the ruling.

Unlawful assembly declared at Portland ICE building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrators returned to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday for a second consecutive night and faced off with law enforcement. News outlets report police declared an unlawful assembly and worked with federal agents to clear about 100 protesters. Wednesday night and early Thursday morning protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration targeting the ICE building. Police arrested two people and several officers suffered minor injuries. Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Facebook stirs anger, abandons drilling gear on Oregon coast

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — Facebook’s effort to build a landing site in a village on the Oregon coast for a fiber optic cable linking Asia and North America has run into serious trouble. First, a drill pipe snapped under the seabed. Workers left 1,100 feet of pipe, 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid, a drill tip and other materials under the seabed as they closed down the site, aiming to try again next year. And then the Facebook subsidiary waited seven weeks before telling state officials about the abandoned equipment, according to the Oregon Department of State Lands. Homeowners in Tierra del Mar, which has around 200 houses, are furious. Political leaders are too.

Tensions rise over Oregon’s use of COVID-19 relief funds

Salem, Ore. (AP) — For months the Legislature has debated how to allocate $1.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, but during the last couple weeks the topic has come to a head as lawmakers continue to argue that county governments should directly receive money rather than the state government funneling funds as they see fit. Last week more than half of Oregon’s lawmakers signed a bipartisan letter — addressed to Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem and Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland – requesting a $200 million pay, that they say they say had been promised to local governments.

Oregon wildfires burning from Gorge to California border

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a fire that ignited Wednesday night in the Columbia River Gorge was 50% contained Thursday after burning about 100 acres of grass, scrub oak and brush. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say crews from the nearby Mosier Creek fire are staffing both fires with the goal of having the new one mostly contained by the end of the day. Evacuation orders for that fire were loosened Thursday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Oregon’s largest blaze is in Eastern Washington. Dubbed the Indian Creek fire, it has scorched an estimated 20,300 acres ((32 square miles)) along U.S. 20 at Jonesboro since Sunday. It’s burning important habitat for the sage grouse, whose numbers recently have declined.

Montana governor presses to remove Trump’s public lands boss

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking a federal court to take swift action to remove the Trump administration’s chief steward of public lands. Thursday’s request from the Democratic governor comes as former industry attorney William Perry Pendley continues to hang onto his post atop the U.S. Bureau of Land Management post despite the White House saying his nomination would be withdrawn. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Pendley remains in charge of the bureau under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. Bullock and other Democrats say Pendley is undermining land conservation efforts by opening areas to more oil, gas and mineral extraction.

Police officer charged with murder under new Washington law

SEATTLE (AP) — A police officer in Washington state has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019. It’s the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings. Prosecutor Dan Satterberg in Seattle announced the charges Thursday against Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson. The prosecutor says Nelson shot a suspect twice in May 2019 while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Nelson faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Nelson’s attorney says his client’s arrest of Jesse Sarey, 26, was lawful and that the officer acted in self-defense.