Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Saved by suburbs: Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.

Court halts police subpoena for media’s protest images

SEATTLE (AP) — Less than 24 hours before a court order would have required five Seattle media companies to turn over unpublished photos and videos to police, the state Supreme Court has granted them a temporary respite. The Seattle Times reports a Washington state Supreme Court commissioner on Thursday postponed a King County judge’s order from last month that would have required The Seattle Times and four television stations to comply with a Seattle police subpoena by handing over images taken during racial injustice protests. Instead, Commissioner Michael E. Johnston agreed with the news companies’ motion for an emergency stay to the judge’s order while the high court considers the media groups’ appeal of the ruling.

Police officer charged with murder under new Washington law

SEATTLE (AP) — A police officer in Washington state has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019. It’s the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings. Prosecutor Dan Satterberg in Seattle announced the charges Thursday against Auburn Police Officer Jeff Nelson. The prosecutor says Nelson shot a suspect twice in May 2019 while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Nelson faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Nelson’s attorney says his client’s arrest of Jesse Sarey, 26, was lawful and that the officer acted in self-defense.

Washington applying for federal $300 jobless aid boost

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington will apply to join a federal coronavirus program providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits, state officials announced Thursday. The Employment Security Department said in a news release that it will apply for the assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Administration no later than Friday. ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the state will implement the program as quickly as possible once the state’s application is approved, and payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1. The program came about through an executive order by President Donald Trump after a federally funded $600 boost to weekly state unemployment benefits ended at the end of July.

Police officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A prosecutor has legally cleared a Tacoma police officer of wrongdoing after he fatally shot a man. Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett said in her decision Tuesday that the officer acted lawfully when he fired 11 shots at Bennie Branch, hitting him seven times. Those that want the officer, Ryan Bradley, charged argue Branch, a Black man, wasn’t armed and say the gunshots to his backside prove he was trying to run away. The prosecutor says Branch had an Airsoft gun that resembled a handgun and was violent in resisting police. The News Tribune reports the Police Department will review the case internally to determine whether Bradley followed proper protocols.

Montana governor presses to remove Trump’s public lands boss

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is asking a federal court to take swift action to remove the Trump administration’s chief steward of public lands. Thursday’s request from the Democratic governor comes as former industry attorney William Perry Pendley continues to hang onto his post atop the U.S. Bureau of Land Management post despite the White House saying his nomination would be withdrawn. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Pendley remains in charge of the bureau under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. Bullock and other Democrats say Pendley is undermining land conservation efforts by opening areas to more oil, gas and mineral extraction.

Unlawful assembly declared at Portland ICE building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrators returned to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday for a second consecutive night and faced off with law enforcement. News outlets report police declared an unlawful assembly and worked with federal agents to clear about 100 protesters. Wednesday night and early Thursday morning protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration targeting the ICE building. Police arrested two people and several officers suffered minor injuries. Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Man arrested in deaths of 2 found in suitcase on beach

SEATTLE (AP) — A 62-year-old man has been arrested for the slayings of two people after their remains were found in a suitcase on a West Seattle beach. The Seattle Times reports the man was arrested at his Burien residence Wednesday afternoon, questioned and booked into the King County Jail. Police did not release any other immediate information. A group of teens doing something of a scavenger hunt in June filmed the suitcase that had washed up near shore at Duwamish Head. They opened it while recording for a TikTok post and found plastic bags. Authorities identified the remains of the two people found inside several bags as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner.

Construction site fire forces freeway lane closures

SEATTLE (AP) — A large fire erupted at an apartment building under construction and spread to three other structures at the construction site Thursday morning near the intersection of Interstate 5 and Interstate 90, sparking evacuations and the temporary closure of freeway lanes. KOMO reports crews responded to the scene at about 5:35 a.m. after receiving reports of heavy smoke and flames spewing from a three-story building under construction. Kristin Tinsley of the Seattle Fire Department said the fire spread quickly because the buildings were packed so close together.

Utah sets pandemic safeguards for people with disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has become the fifth state to overhaul crisis guidelines that could have deprived people with disabilities of doctors’ care if hospitals become overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic. Roger Severino with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the changes settle a complaint from disability advocates and set a new standard for other states in removing bias from making potentially agonizing decisions. Utah was one of several states facing complaints over state guidelines that advocates said wrongly devalued the disabled. Most of the plans have been in place for years. They came under renewed scrutiny during the pandemic.