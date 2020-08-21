Margevicius expected to start for the Mariners against the Rangers

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Texas Rangers (10-14, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-19, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Mariners: Nick Margevicius (0-1, 3.14 ERA, .91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team last season and averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Evan White: (left knee), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.