Trail Blazers, Lakers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (35-39, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Lakers won the last meeting 111-88. Anthony Davis scored 31 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory and Damian Lillard totaled 18 points in the loss for Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 20-27 in Western Conference games. Portland is sixth in the league with 115 points and is shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Lakers have gone 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference allowing only 107.6 points per game while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 30 points per game while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Davis leads the Lakers averaging 26.1 assists and collecting 9.3 rebounds. LeBron James is averaging 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 119.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points on 47.9% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (dehydration), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.