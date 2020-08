Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management has approved construction of three corrals to hold more than 8,000 wild horses captured on federal rangeland. The pens are the next step in plans announced last year by the administration of President Donald Trump to speed up the capture of 130,000 wild horses over 10 years at an estimated cost of $1 billion. The new corrals are aimed at accelerating wild horse roundups that have been slowed down for lack of space in existing pens. The bureau issued final decisions on environmental assessments for corrals in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah that are opposed by wild horse advocates.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations remain too high. The Republican governor on Friday said the state has sufficient ICU beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. He also says the number of people being admitted to hospitals is stabilizing. Little spoke at the Idaho Foodbank in Boise, where he announced that $2.56 million of federal coronavirus relief money will go to food banks during the pandemic when many people have lost jobs. Johns Hopkins University through Thursday reports Idaho had more than 29,000 coronavirus infections and 297 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 14,000 people landed jobs or returned to work in July as Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5 percent. The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that’s a significant drop from April’s historic high unemployment rate of 11.8 percent when the economy started shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The agency also says that Idaho’s labor force for the first time in state history exceeded 900,000 workers. About 45,000 of them are looking for jobs. State officials say Idaho’s economic recovery continues to be hampered by the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University through Thursday reports that Idaho had more than 29,000 coronavirus infections and 297 deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city. News outlets report smoke was deployed and officers physically forced protesters away from the department’s north precinct. Police say windows had been broken on patrol vehicles, items such as glass bottles had been thrown and lasers had been pointed at officers. Early Friday morning, protesters clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Violent demonstrations have happened in Portland for more than two months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.