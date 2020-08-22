Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say more than 30 COVID-19 cases have been reported in an outbreak at a Bremerton hospital. The Washington State Department of Health said Friday afternoon the outbreak has affected multiple units at St. Michael Medical Center, which is part of the CHI Franciscan system. Officials say the outbreak involves hospital staff and employees. The Kitsap Public Health District and state health officials say they are working with the hospital to contain the outbreak after the first case was reported late last week. Officials say patients discharged from the impacted units have been notified and that new admissions and visitation at the hospital is currently limited.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will veto City Council-approved proposals that included reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The council last week made proposals that cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Those measures were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they were strongly opposed by the mayor and police Chief Carmen Best. Durkan said Friday she was optimistic that her office and the council would work to find a compromise.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city. News outlets report smoke was deployed and officers physically forced protesters away from the department’s north precinct. Police say windows had been broken on patrol vehicles, items such as glass bottles had been thrown and lasers had been pointed at officers. Early Friday morning, protesters clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Violent demonstrations have happened in Portland for more than two months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A number of federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made. The FBI said in a statement Friday that investigators are working to determine whether the threat is credible. Two law enforcement officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. They said the threat was received Thursday and warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property. Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon’s largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd. It wasn’t clear if the threat was related to the protests.