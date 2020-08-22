Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run, former waiver wire pickup Nick Margevicius matched his career high with seven strikeouts and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 7-4. The Mariners scored four times in the first inning and Lewis homered in the second for a 5-0 lead. Lewis also displayed patience at the plate, scoring two of his three runs following walks. Margevicius, acquired by the Mariners in January after he was cut by the Padres, earned his first win for Seattle after entering the starting rotation due to injury. He struck out two batters in each of the first three innings.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — New Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he understands he could still be punished by the NFL even after armed robbery charges against him in Florida were dropped. Dunbar declined to speak in detail about what led to him being arrested and charged in Broward County, Florida. He says the ongoing case against New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker prevents him from speaking at length about what happened in May. Prosecutors announced charges against Baker earlier this month while also saying Dunbar would not be prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have restored some sense of normalcy to these anything-but-normal NBA playoffs. The top-seeded teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, lost their openers and now are looking to take control of their series. On Saturday, the Lakers could pull ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Bucks could take the lead on the pesky Orlando Magic.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an opening loss to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 in Game 2 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series. The Trail Blazers stunned the Lakers 100-93 in Game 1, but things went horribly wrong in Game 2. Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard dislocated the index finger on his left hand in the third quarter. He left the game for good, and the team said X-rays were negative. He was held to 18 points.